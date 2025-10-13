Children of Assam or Adversaries?’ Editor In Chief Nitumoni Saikia Criticises SIT, Govt

Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-Chief, Nitumoni Saikia, today raised pointed questions regarding the state government’s handling of firecracker manufacturers and the ongoing SIT operations. Saikia addressed two key figures, Special DGP of CID Munna Prasad Gupta and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his statement.

Regarding the Chief Minister, Saikia acknowledged the government’s stance on the recent Barpeta firecracker incident, saying, “We respect your position and views. If the state can provide grants to Puja and Bihu committees, why not offer support to these few firecracker manufacturers as well? A one-time grant this year would acknowledge their efforts and respect public sentiment.”

On the SIT’s handling of the matter, Saikia criticised Gupta’s approach, stating, some principles are not appropriate here. These individuals are neither foreign nationals nor Singapore citizens.

There was no need to bring them under such tight security. Who fed them pork or vegetables? Who ensured Zubeen got food on an empty stomach? These are questions the media could have asked them today, but the opportunity was denied.”

Saikia further questioned, “They are the children of Assam, yet today they have become adversaries of the Assamese community. The people of Assam want to know about these individuals. Why were they absent for so long? Why did they remain silent, no statement even on Facebook? There was no justification to host them today.”

