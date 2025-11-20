Chirang Sees Massive Santal Uprising for ST Status, Land Rights

A massive protest rally erupted in Chirang’s Sundari on Thursday as the All Santal Students’ Union (ASSU) mobilised thousands demanding immediate recognition of the Santal community as a Scheduled Tribe under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution. The demonstration marked one of the largest public gatherings by the community in recent years.

The protesters raised four core demands: urgent ST status for Santals in Assam, issuance of land pattas to Santal families, official community identification certificates, and full implementation of every clause of the Adivasi Peace Accord. Leaders said these demands have remained unresolved for decades despite repeated assurances from successive governments.

Addressing the massive assembly, Santal representatives sharply criticised the Assam government and the BJP, accusing them of deliberate delay and neglect. They alleged that the ruling dispensation has failed to act meaningfully on constitutional and land rights issues that directly affect the community’s future.

In a stern warning, community leaders declared that if the state government does not take “special and decisive action” on granting ST status by November 25, the Santals will deliver a “befitting lesson” to the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Santal men, women, and youth assembled at Sundari before beginning a large procession along National Highway 27. The march moved towards the district headquarters at Kajalgaon, with participants carrying banners demanding constitutional justice, land ownership, and recognition of their identity.

Organisers noted that the turnout signalled a renewed determination among the Santals to secure rights that they say have been repeatedly promised but never delivered. The protest, they said, was not only a show of anger but also a declaration that the community will no longer remain silent on issues of identity, dignity, and land.

For decades, the Santal community in Assam has sought ST status, land pattas, and enforceable safeguards. With the Adivasi Peace Accord still far from fully implemented, the community argues that political assurances have consistently failed to translate into action.