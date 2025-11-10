Over 10,000 Santals March in Udalguri for Scheduled Tribe Status

More than 10,000 members of the All Santal Students’ Union (ASSU) took to the streets of Udalguri on Monday, demanding the inclusion of the Santal community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution. The massive procession began from the Monpur playground and turned into a sea of banners, traditional chants, and raised voices as Santals from across the district joined in a collective call for recognition and justice.

The rally, one of the largest organised by the Santal community in recent times, was aimed at drawing the government’s attention to their decades-long demand for constitutional status. Participants carried placards bearing slogans like “We are Adivasis, Recognise Us Now” and “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.” The mood was both festive and resolute, blending the community’s rich cultural expression with strong political messaging.

While the central demand revolved around granting ST status to the Santals, the protesters also raised a host of other pressing issues. They urged the government to issue land pattas to Santal families under Section 10 of the Assam Agricultural Land Act, 1886, and to provide ethnic identity certificates to all members of the community. The rally further called for the implementation of the 2022 Tripartite Adivasi Peace Accord and the appointment of Santal language teachers in every government school across Assam to preserve their language and heritage.

Addressing the massive crowd, ASSU leaders accused both the central and state governments of neglecting the legitimate rights of the Santal community for years. “We have waited long enough. Every election brings promises, but no action. Our demand for ST status is not a privilege—it is our constitutional right,” declared one of the student leaders, as the crowd responded with thunderous applause and chants of solidarity.

The protest march filled the streets of Udalguri with vibrant traditional attire, rhythmic drumbeats, and cultural performances that showcased the Santal spirit of resilience. The demonstrators vowed to continue their peaceful movement until their voices were heard at the highest levels of governance.