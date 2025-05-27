Chittagong, Chicken’s Neck, and the Forgotten History of Northeast India’s Isolation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reignited historical debate by attributing the Northeast’s geographical and strategic isolation to missed opportunities by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in the national capital, Sarma claimed that the post-Independence leadership failed to secure vital corridors that could have connected the Northeast more effectively with the rest of India and the global economy.

“Before 1947, Assam was a prosperous region with strong trade links. It had better-than-average per capita income and international rail and waterway connectivity—particularly with Chittagong, now in Bangladesh. But Partition changed everything,” Sarma said.

He pointed out that railway lines had connected Dibrugarh to Chittagong as early as 1904, and the Brahmaputra River functioned as a key international trade route. However, post-Partition, these links were abruptly cut, leaving the Northeast reliant on the narrow Siliguri Corridor — a vulnerable 22-km stretch often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck.”

"Strategic Blunders" in 1947 and 1971

According to Sarma, the Chittagong Hill Tracts — home to a population that was over 97% non-Muslim — should have been part of India. He said the region’s Chakma community had even raised the Indian flag in Rangamati on Independence Day in 1947 in hopes of joining India. But their appeal was ignored.

“Jawaharlal Nehru’s refusal to intervene allowed East Pakistan to absorb this region, cutting the Northeast off from critical trade access,” Sarma said, labeling it a “historic mistake with long-term consequences.”

Sarma also criticised Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He argued that while her government played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s creation, it missed a golden opportunity to renegotiate geography and secure a broader, more reliable land corridor to the Northeast.

“Despite her strong leadership in war, no diplomatic effort was made to ensure better connectivity for the Northeast. It was another lost moment,” he remarked.

Northeast Rising Under PM Modi’s Vision

Turning to the present, Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reshaping the Northeast’s trajectory.

“Today, under the PM’s visionary leadership, Assam and the other Northeastern states are breaking out of historical constraints. We are reconnecting with Southeast Asia through improved infrastructure, revived waterways, and modern transport networks,” he stated.

He called for concrete policy interventions, including dedicated transport corridors, expanded railway lines, freight subsidies, reliable power at balanced costs, and support for industrial development.

“The Northeast is not India’s fringe—it’s a vital strategic and economic frontier. We must treat it as such and act with urgency,” Sarma added.

Bangladesh Interim PM's Comment Adds Fuel to Debate

Sarma’s comments come at a time of heightened regional sensitivities. Earlier, in March, Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus sparked outrage by stating that the Northeastern states of India are landlocked and that Bangladesh serves as their only maritime access point.

“This could be an extension of the Chinese economy,” Yunus had remarked during a visit to China, causing uproar among leaders and citizens in the Northeast.

Later, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar strongly countered the statement, reaffirming India’s strategic depth in the region.

“India has a 6,500-km-long Bay of Bengal coastline and is the main connector among BIMSTEC nations. The Northeast is evolving into a hub of connectivity, trade, and energy,” Jaishankar said.

