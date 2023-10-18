Chopper With Jayanta Mallabaruah Onboard Suffers Engine Failure Mid-Air

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah survived a near death experience on Wednesday after his chopper suffered a technical snag mid-air.
As per initial reports, the Assam cabinet minister for public health engineering, skill development employment and entrepreneurship and tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah was returning from his trip to South Salmara-Mankachar district.
During his return trip, the chopper he was traveling in reportedly suffered an engine failure while the helicopter was still in the air. Reports stated that one of the engines of the helicopter stopped functioning.
This led to an emergency situation which put the life of the Assam minister at risk. However, all risk was averted with quick thinking of the flying crew.
The chopper made an emergency landing at the Borjhar Airport following the engine failure, ensuring the cabinet minister was safe.
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter. An investigation into it will reveal more.