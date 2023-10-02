Assam: Jayanta Mallabaruah Inaugurates Training Program On Drone Operation

Assam cabinet minsiter for PHED and skill, Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday inaugurated a training program on drone operation and repair organized by the Nalbari district administration.
The event was organised in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM( at Nalbari Polytechnic.
This comes in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to harness the potential of science and technology for rural development.
An official communique mentioned that the program will be conducted across six days and will include 40 women from different self-help groups.
The release said, "In accordance with the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's call to harness the potential of science and technology for rural development, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister PHED, Skill etc. inaugurated a Training Program on Drone Operation and Repair organized by the Nalbari District Administration in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) at Nalbari Polytechnic today."
This is a 6 day training programme for 40 women from different SHGs.
This initiative is the first of its kind in training program in the country.
Primary objective is to empower members of women self-help groups in using drone technology in land surveying and agricultural activities which will boost the rural economy.
Today's event was attended by DC Nalbari, Mission Director of ASRLM, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Drone Academy, who also serves as the training partner for this program.