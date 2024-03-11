Christian Community in Assam Seeks Govt Intervention to Address Targeted Attacks

In a recent memorandum addressed to the Hon'ble Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, the United Christian Forum (UCF) Golaghat on Monday highlighted their concerns regarding the escalating incidents targeting Christians and their institutions in the state.
Led by President Jidan Aind and Secretary Leander Toppo, the UCF Golaghat emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address the grievances of the Christian community.
The memorandum outlined several distressing incidents, including demands by certain groups to delist tribal Christians from the Scheduled Tribes list, threats issued to Christian schools to remove religious symbols and even eviction of a nun from a bus due to mockery of her faith.
Additionally, the proposed Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, raised apprehensions among Christians, fearing potential misinterpretation and misuse to target their religious practices.
Expressing deep concern over these developments, the UCF Golaghat urged the government to take decisive action to curb anti-Christian activities, ensure prompt response from civil and police authorities, and reconsider the use of controversial terms in legislative bills to prevent misinterpretations.
Highlighting the significant contributions of the Christian community to nation-building, particularly in education, health, and social services, the memorandum reiterated the fundamental right of freedom of religion guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The UCF Golaghat emphasized the importance of upholding peace, harmony, and co-existence among all religious groups in Assam.
In conclusion, the memorandum appealed to the state government to intervene and safeguard the rights of the Christian community, promising full cooperation in upholding constitutional guarantees and preserving peace in the region.