Manipur Violence: United Christian Forum NEI Appeals All Communities for 'Prayers'

In an Emergency Meeting of the United Christian Forum NEI held at Guwahati today to review the situation in Manipur, the meeting observed that it is still volatile at the moment, with various groups vying for power and control.
This has led to conflicts, violence, arson and loss of life, which have affected the lives of countless innocent people within the state and the region. In such situations, it is essential to promote peace, harmony, and understanding among all communities to prevent further bloodshed and suffering.
The members present believe that Prayer is a powerful way forward at the moment to bring people together, to promote unity while appealing for God’s Divine intervention and guidance. When people of different faiths come together to pray and evoke God’s blessings for a common cause, they demonstrate their solidarity and commitment to a peaceful resolution. This can create a positive impact on the situation, both on a spiritual and practical level.
Therefore, the United Christian Forum of NEI has appealed to all communities for prayers.
On May 7, 2023, the UCFNEI invited all Churches and denominations to join in a collective effort to pray for peace, harmony, and the stopping of all violence and killing in Manipur during the Prayer Services in their respective Churches and fellowships.
By doing so, the members feel that they can collectively contribute to a more peaceful and stable environment in the region and promote a positive change for the better while respecting humanity.