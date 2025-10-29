Chutiya Yuva Parishad Announces Prestigious Tribute for Zubeen Garg

The Chutiya Yuva Parishad, Assam, is set to organise the 2nd Annual Chutiya Cultural and Ethnic Youth Festival on 3rd November at Shilpagram, Panjabari in Guwahati.

The event will be held in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur.

In a special tribute, the organisation will posthumously confer the Vaishnav Pandit Sonaram Chutiya Memorial Award to Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to music and culture.

Around 2,000 participants from across 15 districts of Assam are expected to take part in the cultural festival. The event aims to promote, preserve, and celebrate the rich heritage, traditions, and identity of the Chutiya community.

Several distinguished personalities from various fields will be felicitated during the programme for their contributions to society.

The event will also witness the presence of eminent dignitaries from Assam, including a number of Cabinet Ministers, as chief guests.

