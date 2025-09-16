Chutiyas Intensify Demand For ST Status, Call For Upper Assam Bandh On 4th Oct.

After years of long demand, Chutiya Community have shown their disappointment towards the Assam Government over the failure to grant them schedule tribe under the 6th schedule of constituency .

The Chutiya community people alleged that along with them government is also promising false hope to other five tribes.

In a strong statement they accused that BJP central and State Government had deceived them of false hope and promises.

In 2014 PM Narendra Modi promised to the Schedule Tribe status to six communities under 100 days of coming in power in Assam.

Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan,Assam alleged (CYSA) “Even after 15 years at the Centre and 10 years in the state, the BJP has not moved a single step forward. Instead, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma misled people earlier this year by promising to submit a report to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry,”

The organization warned that the people are no longer ready to accept “empty promises and hollow assurances.” “What the people need now is a solution, not another promise,”

CYSA further cautioned that if ST status is not granted before the 2026 Assembly elections, the government must be prepared to face severe consequences of public turmoil. The organization also appealed to all Assamese people to extend their full support in this matter.

