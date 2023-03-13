CID Begins Investigation into HSLC Science Paper Leak

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam has started detailed investigations into the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on Monday.
According to sources, the CID team has received a clue of the perpetrators who leaked the paper. Based on the clues, the team has reportedly taken three persons into their custody for questioning. They are currently being interrogated by the CID.
The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Two of the accused are teachers and one person is a driver.
All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi Government High School.
On Sunday, the board of secondary education (SEBA), Assam had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.
Meanwhile, the cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.
On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.
On the other hand, the opposition in Assam went on an offensive against the government and education minister Ranoj Pegu after the Science paper was leaked. Congress demanded a thorough probe into the matter under the supervision of a high court judge.
On the other hand, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi speaking on the matter outside the assembly, said that the opposition has unanimously demanded the resignation of education minister Ranoj Pegu.