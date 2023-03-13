CID Begins Investigation into HSLC Science Paper Leak

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam has started detailed investigations into the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on Monday.

According to sources, the CID team has received a clue of the perpetrators who leaked the paper. Based on the clues, the team has reportedly taken three persons into their custody for questioning. They are currently being interrogated by the CID.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Two of the accused are teachers and one person is a driver.

All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi Government High School.

On Sunday, the board of secondary education (SEBA), Assam had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.