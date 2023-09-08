CID Assam Likely To Probe Nazira Assault Case, Seeks Details From SP Sivasagar

The investigation into the Nazira physical assault case involving suspended additional superintendent of police (border) Charaideo district Subhalakshmi Dutta is likely to be handed over to the CID Assam, as per highly placed sources.
In a major development to the case, it has now come to the fore that Superintendent of Police, CID Assam has directed the SP Sivasagar to submit a detail report at an early hour for kind perusal of the Inspector General of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari in Guwahati.
This comes amidst Assam State Commission for Women and Assam Human Rights Commission intervened into the matter and took a suo-moto cognizance of the reports.
Meanwhile, Special DGP, Assam Police, Harmeet Singh on Friday informed that suspended police officer Subhalakshmi Dutta made an attempt to kill the victim who was working at her home as domestic help.
Addressing a press conference here at Assam Police Headquarter, Ulubari in Guwahati on Friday, Harmeet Singh said, “After the physical examination of the victim namely Anima Praja, the hospital didn’t mention anything about grievous injury; thus, only 324/342 of the IPC sections were added. The victim was then shifted to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), but, here also the hospital does not talk about grievous injury, it only stated about 13% of skin burns. After that a departmental enquiry was initiated against Subhalakshmi and she was closed to Assam police headquarter. Three people from Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) identified as Sivasagar district in-charge Mun Rajwar, District Committee Organising Secretary Rajeev Karmakar and Vice-President of Nazira Branch Committee Diganta Kurmi took her away and put her on a private hospital and tried to interfere with the investigation. They also tried to make the victim compromise with the accused Subhalakshmi and hide the evidences.”
The top cop also mentioned that it was after the victim (complainant) came out of the hospital and gave her statement under section 164 CrPC before the magistrate, and then it was cleared that the accused tried to murder her. “Accordingly, other section of 326/307/506 of the IPC were added,” added the top cop.
Earlier on August 26, Anima Praja (victim), daughter of Bibesen Nayak of village- No.3 Kakoi Balijan in Lakhimpur district lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was working as a maid with Subhalakshmi and that she had been tortured physically.
Accordingly, a case was registered 36/2023 in Nazira police station.