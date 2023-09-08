CID Assam Likely To Probe Nazira Assault Case, Seeks Details From SP Sivasagar

Addressing a press conference here at Assam Police Headquarter, Ulubari in Guwahati on Friday, Harmeet Singh said, “After the physical examination of the victim namely Anima Praja, the hospital didn’t mention anything about grievous injury; thus, only 324/342 of the IPC sections were added. The victim was then shifted to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), but, here also the hospital does not talk about grievous injury, it only stated about 13% of skin burns. After that a departmental enquiry was initiated against Subhalakshmi and she was closed to Assam police headquarter. Three people from Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) identified as Sivasagar district in-charge Mun Rajwar, District Committee Organising Secretary Rajeev Karmakar and Vice-President of Nazira Branch Committee Diganta Kurmi took her away and put her on a private hospital and tried to interfere with the investigation. They also tried to make the victim compromise with the accused Subhalakshmi and hide the evidences.”