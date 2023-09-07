Caught on Camera: Wanted APS Subhalakshmi Dutta Makes Dramatic Escape amid Police Operation!

In a fresh development to the assault case of a maid in Assam’s Nazira, it has been revealed that the suspended APS officer Subhalakshmi Dutta, who is presently on the run, was hiding outside the Guwahati mansion of former MLA Kushal Deuri during the police operation last Tuesday.
In a CCTV video, the suspended additional superintendent of police (border) Charaideo district was seen moving out of the apartment at around 10.45 pm at a time when a team of police conducted a search operation in Six mile locality of the city.
Subhalakshmi probably escaped from the backyard of the apartment, as per the CCTV footage.
It is also believed that someone from the police might have assisted her in evading capture; however this claim has not yet been proven.
Earlier last month, a formal complaint was filed by Dutta's maid alleging that her employer poured hot water onto her body and she was confined to a bathroom.
According to sources, the victim’s body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.
The incident had exposed a shocking betrayal of trust within a police household, prompting a collective call for accountability and swift action.
In addition to this, a copy of enquiry report submitted by SP Sivasagar states that earlier also she was involved in such kind of incidents including assaulting one Home Guard Anil Pator (Sivasagar PS case no. 159/2019 under section 326 IPC) and assaulting ABC 482 Rajkumar Gogoi of Sivasagar DEF (Sivasagar PS case no. 334/2019 under section 325/506 IPC and SPAC/C/140/SP(SVR/2019).
Both the incidents were reported in the year 2019.
Owing to this, the infamous police officer was placed under suspension and departmental proceedings were instituted by the secretary to the government of Assam, Home Department, Biswajit Pegu.