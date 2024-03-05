CID Assam Summons Debabrata Saikia Again for Questioning on March 6

The order issued by the Assam CID read, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-division (1) of Section 41A of Cr.P.C. and in continuation of my earlier Notice dates 26/02/2024. I, hereby inform you once again that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dates 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station, Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/SIT at 11:00 am on 06/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati".