CID Assam Summons Debabrata Saikia Again for Questioning on March 6

Congress legislature party (CLP) Debabrata Saikia has been directed to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam for questioning on March 6 (Wednesday).
Debabrata Saikia has been summoned for questioning in connection with a clash during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The order issued by the Assam CID read, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-division (1) of Section 41A of Cr.P.C. and in continuation of my earlier Notice dates 26/02/2024. I, hereby inform you once again that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dates 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station, Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/SIT at 11:00 am on 06/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati".
The order further said that non-compliance with the terms with render him leader liable for arrest under section 41A (3) of Cr.P.C, the order further read.
Notably, earlier, Debabrata Saikia was asked to appear at the CID Police Station in Ulubari on March 1.
Reportedly, on January 23, 2024, a clash broke out when the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered into Guwahati and Congress workers broke police barricades in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Basistha Police Station relating to the violation of various laws during the road event.