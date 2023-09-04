CID Assam Summons Former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain in Corruption Case
The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam on Monday summoned former Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain to its headquarters in Guwahati.
Buragohain was earlier transferred and his services were attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati. He was reportedly interrogated by the police on Sunday night and later allowed to go.
It may be mentioned that, on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
On Saturday, four arrested cops of Bajali Police Station were remanded to five-day custody of the CID Assam. Former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were also arrested from her Guwahati residence on Saturday.
The police officials' arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It is to be mentioned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.