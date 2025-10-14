CID Custody Ends Today: Where Will Shyamkanu, Siddharth Be Kept?

The 14-day CID custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma concludes today. Both are expected to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), though Assam Police have expressed concern over where to house them if judicial custody is granted. Authorities are particularly apprehensive about their safety, raising questions about whether they will be sent to a jail inside Assam or elsewhere.

While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to seek an extension of custody, it remains uncertain whether the court will approve the request. The two accused will not be presented in court today; instead, their appearance is expected tomorrow morning. There is also a possibility that other accused individuals in the case may be produced alongside them.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were arrested under Sections 106(1), 105, 61(2), and 103 of the BNS. In the ongoing investigation, five Assamese NRIs from Singapore have already recorded statements, while six more are expected to provide testimony. Among the six key individuals linked to organizing the yacht party are Tanmoy Phukan and Abhimanyu Talukdar.