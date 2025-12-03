CID Launches Statewide Crackdown Over Fake Certificates Used for Teaching Jobs in Assam

The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a large-scale operation across the state in connection with the use of alleged fake educational certificates in government teaching appointments.

According to official sources, the CID has registered 15 to 25 cases related to the scam and investigations are currently underway.

The probe largely centres around fake Graduate and Post-Graduate certificates reportedly issued in the name of Techno Global University,Madhya Pradesh.

At least 50 candidates are suspected to have submitted forged certificates to the Assam Education Department in a bid to secure teaching positions.

On Wednesday, CID teams carried out coordinated raids and verification drives in several locations including Nagaon, Dhing, South Salmara, and other parts of the Assam.

Multiple individuals allegedly linked to the racket are currently absconding, while efforts are being intensified to track them down.

The CID has expanded its operation statewide and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

