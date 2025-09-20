Tragic End to Zubeen Garg’s Singapore Trip: Alcohol Rumors Debunked

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg met an untimely death during a private yacht trip in Singapore, days before his scheduled performance at the North East Festival.

According to the latest reports, the private yacht trip was organised by Zubeen Garg’s close friend Tanmoy Phukan and had 18 people on board—11 Assamese residents of Singapore, five members of Zubeen’s team, and two crew members. The group headed to St. John’s and Lazarus Islands for a casual get-together ahead of Zubeen’s evening performance. Despite some community members expressing concern about the outing, Zubeen was determined to participate.

The tragic incident occurred during water activities supervised by the yacht crew. Although Zubeen initially wore a life jacket, he found it too loose and removed it despite repeated warnings. Moments later, he was seen floating upside down. Abhimanyu Talukdar, head of Mission Smile Asia and President of the Assam Association, Singapore, recalled, “I shouted at him to wear the life jacket again. Seconds later, I saw him face down in the water.”

The crew immediately pulled Zubeen from the water, and CPR was administered on board. The yacht then rushed back toward Marina Bay, where the Coast Guard took over, and he was shifted to Singapore General Hospital ICU. Despite doctors’ best efforts, Zubeen could not be revived.

Addressing circulating rumours, Talukdar clarified, “No alcohol was involved. He declined the drink offered to him. He was not drunk.”

The Assamese community worldwide is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved cultural icons, whose music and charisma transcended borders.

