CID Probes Shyamkanu Mahanta for Alleged Financial Frauds, Money Laundering

A separate probe has been launched against Shyamkanu Mahanta, for his alleged involvement in organised financial frauds and acquiring properties by money laundering.

A special team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized bundles of "incriminating" documents and items from Shyamkanu’s home during the raid on Thursday and Friday.

The probe team found and seized multiple PAN cards in the name of one firm, nearly 30 stamp seals of different companies and government officials, and documents related to several benami properties.

CID’s Senior SP Ashif Ahmed lodged an FIR against the Northeast India Festival organiser, in which he listed all the recoveries and requested a separate probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Mahanta by attaching and freezing all his properties.

the CID FIR stated as "In the course of the search, several incriminating documents and articles were seized, which clearly point towards the commission of serious financial irregularities, forgery, and use of fraudulent means for unlawful financial gains," .

Several documents were also recovered inside the residence and the office premises of Mahanta, pertaining to the construction of roads under the PMGSY scheme in various districts of Assam as well as in Arunachal Pradesh.

It also added, "The possession and use of multiple PAN cards in the name of the same entity prima facie establishes fraudulent intention and deliberate manipulation to conceal or project tainted money as untainted.That in view of the above, it is humbly submitted that an independent investigation for misappropriation of government funds, cheating by forgery of government documents has been committed by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his associates and acquired huge properties out of the proceeds of crime,"

After receiving the complaint, the CID headquarters registered a case on Saturday night under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), and appointed Additional SP Moramee Das as the investigating officer.

