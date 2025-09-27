“Report to CID by Oct 6 or Face Consequences,” CM Sarma Warns Shyamkanu and Others

Assam Chief Minister said on Saturday that the state government is committed to securing justice in the case of singer Zubeen Garg and has taken a series of steps as the investigation advances.

The Chief Minister urged the accused persons, named by authorities as Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, to appear at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati on October 6 to record their statements. The CM warned that posting videos or statements on social media will not absolve anyone, and that those who believe they are innocent should come forward to give their statements to the CID or in court.

“As the CM, I want you all to come to Guwahati and give your statements here,” he said in the Facebook live, adding that Assam Police have acted against wrongdoing in the past and will move swiftly in this matter. He appealed for patience from the public, saying impulsive behaviour could complicate the probe, but reiterated: “We will ensure Zubeen gets justice.”

Officials have taken several investigative measures, the CM said. Authorities are trying to obtain the post-mortem report from Singapore, while the GMCH report has already been prepared. Meanwhile, viscera samples have been sent to Delhi for toxicology tests to determine whether poisoning was involved.

The state has also frozen the bank account of one suspect to prevent flight of funds. The CM warned that failure by state agencies to act would prompt escalation: he said he has discussed the possibility of transferring the case to the CBI and informed the Prime Minister about developments.

Appealing for calm, the CM invoked Assam’s cultural heritage and icons, urging citizens not to let unrest, he described it figuratively as “turning Assam into Nepal”, distract from rule-of-law processes. He called on the youth and people of the state to cooperate while authorities complete the investigation.

The government confirmed that earlier statements made by public figures about Zubeen Garg continue to circulate online; the CM said those expressions only underscore the public demand for a fair and thorough probe.

