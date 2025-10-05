CID Records Statements Again from Bordoloi and Goswami in Zubeen Probe

As the investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg continues, the CID has again summoned senior journalists Pranay Bordoloi and Saraswat Goswami for questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Both journalists appeared at the CID office after having recorded their statements in court.

Senior journalist Pranay Bordoloi stated, “Yesterday, we had given our statements to the SIT, and today the same statements were recorded by the magistrate. We came to the CID office today to record our statements again. We have provided detailed information regarding what we witnessed in Singapore and the events related to Zubeen’s case. The CID has informed us that our statements will be helpful for a deeper investigation into the case.”

Bordoloi further added, “We also want the investigation to proceed at a faster pace and for Zubeen to get justice. Now, we do not have to come for further questioning unless the case reaches court, at which point we will be called as witnesses.”

Meanwhile, Saraswat Goswami said, “I reached Singapore on September 20 and have provided the CID with a complete account of everything I witnessed. Our statements have been recorded, and the CID has assured us that these will assist in the ongoing investigation.”

Both journalists emphasised their full cooperation with the authorities and reiterated the importance of a transparent and speedy investigation to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg.

