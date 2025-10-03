BREAKING: CID to Summon Journalists for Statements in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

The CID has announced plans to summon several Assam-based journalists to record their statements as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. All the journalists are to be called to the CID office for questioning in connection with their reporting on the case.

Senior journalist Pranay Bordoloi is to be summoned to provide his account, as he had traveled to Singapore to gather details and the news about the North East Festival involving Zubeen Garg.

Another Delhi-based journalist Saraswat Goswami of DY 365 is also to be summoned to record his statement, following his coverage of the case after Zubeen’s death.

The CID will additionally summon another Guwahati-based journalist to collect comprehensive information as part of the probe.

