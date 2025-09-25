CID Raids Siddharth Sharma’s Home in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

In a significant development in the investigation into the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s long-time manager, at Orchid Hillview Apartment in Dhirenpara.

According to sources, CID officials arrived at the complex in the morning and remained stationed outside the three-storey building for nearly two hours before initiating the raid. The search, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, targeted Flat 3A — a 3BHK unit on the third floor — where Siddharth Sharma and his family have been residing since 2019.

Neighbours informed reporters that Siddharth Sharma’s family members, including his mother, brother, and sister, abruptly vacated the flat just three days after Zubeen Garg’s demise, raising further curiosity in the locality.

At the time of the raid, no family members were present inside the apartment. While CID officials have not revealed whether any materials were seized, the operation is believed to be part of efforts to trace possible financial or circumstantial evidence linked to the events surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

The raid comes at a time when public pressure has mounted on investigative agencies to deliver clarity and justice in the case. The death of Zubeen Garg, who was not only a musical icon but also deeply regarded as a cultural voice of Assam, has triggered widespread outrage, protests, and calls for a thorough and transparent probe.