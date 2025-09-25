Did Zubeen Da’s Manager Use Him to Build a Secret Empire?

In an exclusive program hosted by Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-Chief, Nitumoni Saikia, he discussed the intense speculation and serious allegations surrounding iconic singer Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and the organiser of the Northeast Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Multiple FIRs have been filed against both individuals, citing their alleged connection to the untimely demise of Zubeen Da. During the program, Saikia also presented evidence and raised critical questions regarding official documents related to Siddharth Sharma’s property holdings.

Adding to the intrigue, new allegations against Siddharth Sharma surfaced last week, raising questions about his financial dealings and control over Zubeen Da’s assets. Was Siddharth Sharma exploiting Zubeen Garg to gain access to all of his earnings? Investigations by Pratidin Time into Sharma’s property holdings suggest there may be more to the story.

Our inquiry uncovered four major pieces of evidence linking Siddharth Sharma to properties and assets tied to Zubeen Garg’s career and wealth:

1. Music Management Company – Zoo-Narengi Road, Bylane No. 8, House No. 12

Sharma started this Assam-style music management house, officially registered in his name, indicating direct control over part of Zubeen Da’s music-related assets.

2. Hotel Royal Heritage – Ahomgaon, Betkuchi

The hotel, reportedly co-owned by Siddharth Sharma and partners Vikash Agarwal and Pratik Khaitan, became a central point of investigation. Initially, hotel staff denied Sharma’s ownership, claiming he was only involved in marketing. However, a deeper examination revealed that on 13 September 2025, Siddharth Sharma officially acquired ownership.

The registered consumer of the hotel is Kuldeep Singh, and the property originally belonged to his wife, Dimple Kaur. Since 2024, Siddharth Sharma, along with partners Vikash Agarwal and Pratik Khaitan, has been leasing the hotel.

According to lease agreements, the trio rented the hotel from September 2024 to September 2026 for ₹9 lakh per month, with a renewal from October 2026 to October 2027 at ₹10 lakh per month. The partnership structure reportedly gives Vikash Agarwal 50% ownership, while Siddharth Sharma and Pratik Khaitan hold 25% each.

This raises a critical question: if Zubeen Garg reportedly had only ₹10,000 in his account, how did his manager, with just a 25% stake in the hotel, manage to pay such exorbitant lease amounts?

3. Zubeen Garg Music LLP – Ramsa Hills, Joypur, Kharghuli

This LLP, officially co-owned by Zubeen Garg, Siddharth Sharma, and Tarsame Mittal, further complicates the financial picture. Documents indicate Zubeen Garg was not the sole owner, and ownership percentages and terms suggest Sharma had significant control over the company’s operations and revenue.

4. Mahavir Aqua Bottling Plant – Chaygaon, Kamrup

The plant is registered under Siddharth Sharma and his partner, Setan Dhiracharya. The financial and operational documents of the plant raise serious questions about the source of Sharma’s capital and investments, especially in light of Zubeen Da’s reportedly limited personal funds.

Taken together, these findings indicate that Siddharth Sharma may have accumulated substantial assets and financial control far beyond what would be possible through legitimate earnings alone. Police authorities must urgently investigate the source of Sharma’s funds and the true nature of his financial dealings.

But the question that lingers, unanswered, casts a long shadow over the investigation: if Zubeen Garg’s wealth was modest, how did his manager amass such sprawling holdings, and could the truth behind Zubeen Da’s death be linked to this labyrinth of money and control? Only time and a thorough investigation may reveal the full story.

