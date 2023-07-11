CID SP Pranab Jyoti Goswami Designated as CPRO in Assam Police

The Superintendent of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam, Pranab Jyoti Goswami has been designated as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) in Assam Police on Tuesday.
The order was issued by the Home and Political Department of Assam Government.
“In the interest of public service, Shri Pranab Jyoti Goswami, APS, Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam is hereby designated as the CPRO, Assam Police with immediate effect,” the order reads.
Earlier on the same day, IPS officer and superintendent of police (SP) of Charaideo district, Yuvraj was sought by the Union ministry of home affairs for deputation. He was to be posted as the senior superintendent of police in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
According to the notification, the IPS officer was appointed to his new position on usual terms and conditions for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders.