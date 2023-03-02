CID Team Reaches Udalguri to Investigate Police Encounter

Amid controversy over the recent Udalguri police encounter of a ‘wrong person’, a CID team on Thursday visited one Mathi Daimary’s residence at Daifang where the incident took place.

A three member CID team under the aegis of Amrit Bhuyan visited the spot along with Rowta police officials to interrogate Mathi and nearby villagers.

The interrogation continued for several hours, a source informed.

The CID team then went to the village Natun Panbari in Orang, where the police had previously exhumed the body of a person, believed to be veteran criminal Kenaram Basumutary.

As per the police, Basumatary died in the exchange of fire in the Udalguri district when a search party tried to foil his planned robbery attempt at No. 1 Dhansirikhuti Daifang village under Rowta police station.

However, a day after the incident, a family from Jengrenpara village in the neighbouring Baksa district approached the superintendent of police (SP) of Udalguri district claiming that the person killed was Dimbeshwar Muchahary alias Gobla. The family claimed that police had shot at him in a case of mistaken identity.

The family of Dimbeshwar Muchahary had written for the exhumation of the body under the Magistrate.

Accordingly, four days after, the exhumation was conducted on the direction of the court and the body sent to Guwahati.

The development came after Assam chief minister ordered a CID a probe to ascertain the factual details of the incident. He instructed the director-general of police, G.P. Singh, to conclude the investigation and submit a report within next two weeks.

It is to be noted that this is in addition to a magisterial inquiry, which is already underway.