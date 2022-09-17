Govt Employee Arrested For Accepting Bribe in Assam’s Dhubri

Another government employee is arrested red-handed for accepting demanded money in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday.

The team of Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption trapped and arrested Senior Assistant Officer of Circle Officer, identified as Mahabub Mollah, in Bilasipara.

According to the agency, he was caught while accepting demanded money for processing the land mutation work of the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh tweeted, “Sri Mahabub Mollah Senior Assistant o/o Circle officer Bilasipara District Dhubri has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for processing the land mutation work of the complainant.”

Earlier today, a drug inspector, identified as Jahnabi Kalita, was trapped and caught red handed while accepting bribe money by the team in Jorhat.

Kalita had demanded money for issuing a License to the complainant for starting a Pharmacy.