Woman Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1.18 Crore In Mizoram

A 43-year-old woman was arrested with a huge amount of heroin valued at Rs 1.87 crore was seized in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Friday night.

According to reports, a special narcotics team recovered and seized 374 grams (29 soap cases) of heroin from the woman.

The accused woman has been identified as Rohlupuii, hailing from Champhai near 1st MAP playground, Armed Veng, Aizawl.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, Champhai district police recovered 55 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 27.5 lakh from a vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Aizawl. One person was arrested in connection to it.

Last month, the Special Narcotics Cell of the Mizoram Police seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin in the Kolasib district and arrested two persons including a Myanmar national.

The drugs were estimated to be Rs 13.4 crores worth in the international market.