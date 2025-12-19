Citizens’ Convention in Guwahati Calls for Tezpur University VC's Dismissal and Arrest

Guwahati witnessed a citizens’ convention demanding the removal and arrest of Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh. The meeting was held at the Lakhiram Baruah Sadan of Asom Sahitya Sabha, bringing together intellectuals, educators, and leaders from several political and social organisations.

During the convention, participants highlighted alleged administrative failures and corruption at Tezpur University. They called for immediate intervention by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to engage with the central government to restore proper governance at the university. A comprehensive inquiry into the VC’s alleged high-level corruption was also demanded.

Notable attendees included educationist Dr Apurba Baruah and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Asom Jatiya Parishad. Dr Baruah proposed the formation of a high-level investigative committee comprising educators, intellectuals, senior lawyers, and retired judges to thoroughly examine the university’s administration.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi appealed to all political parties and organisations, including opposition groups, to pressure the central government to take action. Senior advocate Santanu Borthakur strongly criticised the BJP state government, calling its failure to safeguard the university environment “an absolute collapse of governance.”

Other prominent attendees included advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed and Raijor Dal leader Rasel Hussain, along with students and faculty members of Tezpur University.

