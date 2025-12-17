Was Tezpur University VC Involved in Nefarious Procurement Irregularities?

It has been almost three months; Tezpur University is rocked due to Student-teacher-employee protests with the central demand of ouster of Shambhunath Singh, the varsity’s VC, who has been missing since September. MoE (Ministry of Education) delegates, including the secretary and joint secretary, visited the university recently, but the impasse is yet to cease.

Serious allegations against the VC and his close coteries include recruitment irregularities, financial irregularities and an autocratic behaviour in handling all kinds of University affairs.

Now, lately, allegations of serious procurement irregularities have deepened with new details emerging about the awarding of high-value contracts and the apparent disappearance of tenders from official public platforms.

Missing Tender

According to documents and information available, Tender No. TU/EC/Civil/484/2025-26, dated 20 May 2025, was floated for the supply and installation of kitchen utensils and equipment for the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the university, involving an estimated expenditure of ₹32,14,492. Surprisingly, despite multiple references in official records, the said tender is currently not traceable on the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) or on the Tezpur University website, raising serious concerns over transparency, digital record integrity, and possible procedural manipulation.

As per the Government of India procurement norms, such procurements are required to be carried out through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. However, the procurement allegedly failed to comply with this norm. More so, sources said that it was processed via the Engineering Cell, bypassing the Stores and Purchase Section, which is the competent authority for inventory procurement.

What Is P&R Construction?

Further raising eyebrows is the selection of M/S P&R Construction, C/o Wisdom Foundation, Mission Chariali, Tezpur (784001)-- a firm primarily engaged in construction works-- as the successful bidder for the supply of kitchen utensils and equipment. Sources allege that awarding a supply contract of this nature to a construction company reflects a significant deviation from established procurement practices.

It is further alleged that details of the procured items under this tender are absent from the Central Stock Register, a mandatory requirement for all inventory purchases, thereby casting doubt on whether the materials were properly received, verified, and accounted for.

Another Tender, Parallel Story

In a separate but related instance, serious questions have been raised over Tender No. TU/EC/Civil/480/2024-25, dated 20 March 2025, for the supply and installation of modular kitchen fixtures, kitchen equipment, and water coolers and purifiers, involving an expenditure of ₹95,68,696. Sources alleged that this procurement was also carried out by bypassing the GeM platform.

According to available records, the work order under this tender was awarded to M/S Sahidul Alam, Napam, Sonitpur, Assam (784028). Sources claim that no corresponding entries exist in the Central Stock Entry Register for these items.

The missing tender, the manner in which bidders were selected, and the alleged deviations from prescribed procurement norms have raised serious concerns within the university community. Allegations are levelled that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, with the assistance of Executive Engineer Mr. Jadab Chandra Nath, played a decisive role in routing multiple procurement activities through the Engineering Cell, thereby allegedly bypassing statutory financial controls and established procurement procedures for unseen reason.

