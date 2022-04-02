Citizenship Proof Not Required For Caste Certificate: Assam Govt

The government of Assam on Saturday decided that proof of citizenship or name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be required for issuance of caste certificates in the state.

The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting, informed Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Explaining the Assam government’s decision, Mahanta said that applicants will no longer require producing citizenship certificates to obtain caste certificate.

He said that applicants will be issued a caste certificate if their parents already have a caste certificate issued.

The state health minister also said that an inspection will be done to verify the produced caste certificate of the applicants’ parents.

An inquiry will be held if the applicant fails to provide their parent’s caste certificate, he said.