Citizenship Proof Not Required For Caste Certificate: Assam Govt

The government of Assam on Saturday decided that proof of citizenship or name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be required for issuance of caste certificates in the state.
The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting, informed Minister Keshab Mahanta.
Explaining the Assam government’s decision, Mahanta said that applicants will no longer require producing citizenship certificates to obtain caste certificate.
He said that applicants will be issued a caste certificate if their parents already have a caste certificate issued.
The state health minister also said that an inspection will be done to verify the produced caste certificate of the applicants’ parents.
An inquiry will be held if the applicant fails to provide their parent’s caste certificate, he said.
Mahanta said, “Children can get direct access to caste certificates if their parents have one. Those families who do not have a caste certificate will get them within 45 days.”
Meanwhile, the Assam government has given approval for setting up 13 new model schools or Adarsha Vidyalayas in the state.
The government has also decided to establish 97 model schools in tea garden areas.
In addition, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write, "At the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several major decisions pertaining to land measurement, extending school coverage, issuance of caste certificates, conservation of nature and infrastructure development."