CJM Court Records AIYC President Angkita Dutta’s Statement

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta arrived at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Friday.

According to sources, the court took her statement regarding the recent allegation she made against Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV of harassment.

The court took her statement as per Section 164 which authorizes the Magistrate to record the statement of a person or his confession regardless of him/her possessing the jurisdiction of the case.

Angkita Dutta is making headlines since she alleged the IYC chief of harassment and sexism.

Earlier today, reports of Angkita Dutta being suspended from the party surfaced on social media, after which Assam Congress issued a statement claiming it to be false.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Friday confirmed the same saying that Dutta has not been suspended from the party and that she had already submitted the show cause notice within time.

Borah said, “I would like to inform that we have received the reply for the show cause notice we issued to Angkita Dutta. We have transferred the reply to All India Congress Committee (AICC). So far we are not aware of any decision taken by the AICC. The statement that working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha gave is not an official statement for which he has to answer.”

It may be noted that Angkita had lodged a complaint against the Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing him of harassment for the last six months.

In her complaint lodged at the police station, Angkita mentioned that Srinivas harassed her mentally and made sexist comments against her. She further accused him of using slang words and threatening her that if she kept complaining against him before the high office bearers, then she would face dire consequences.

Dutta also mentioned one of her encounters with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where the accused heckled her holding her arm, pushing and pulling, and threatening her by using slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.

She further stated that she did inform the high office bearers of the party, however, no action was taken against Srinivas.

After filing the complaint, Dutta said that the complaint was not filed against the Congress party but on a single person who harassed her.

She said, “I am a congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but on a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to received punishment for his deeds.”