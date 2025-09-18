Clash In Guwahati's Khanapara During Vishwakarma Puja

A violent clash broke out in Guwahati’s Khanapara after a squabble between two groups later turned into a physical fight, leaving one person seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during Vishwakarma Puja celebrations when two individuals, reportedly from the Muslim community, were seen urinating beside a car.

Locals alleged that the act was intentional, which provoked an argument with the car owner. The verbal exchange soon turned into a heated confrontation, eventually escalating into a physical assault.

As tensions rose, large numbers of locals gathered at the spot.

The accused allegedly tried to hide in a rented house nearby, but residents attempted to drag them out, further fueling the chaos.

Later police arrived to take control of the situation, but before they could apprehend them, the accused reportedly fled from the scene.

Following an extensive search, police tracked down the two accused near the Khanapara flyover.

