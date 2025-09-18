Assam: 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Head-On Bike Collision During Vishwakarma Puja

Two youths lost their lives and three others were injured in a tragic road accident that occurred late at night in Assam’s Golaghat district, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

According to reports, three brothers were travelling on a bike (AS-05T-9861) from Thuramukh towards Rongajan to witness the Vishwakarma Puja celebrations. At the same time, a scooter (AS-05V-8617) carrying two persons was coming from the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on, which resulted in the death of the bike rider and the scooter rider.

The deceased have been identified as Titu Kumar Tati and Niranjan Bora. The collision was reportedly severe, causing extensive damage to both the two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the three injured were rushed to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, where they were admitted for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the accident is yet to be determined.

