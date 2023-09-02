Clashes Erupt at Assam-Tripura Border; Cops, Locals Attacked by Smugglers

Two cops of the Kathaltali Police Station including locals of Karimganj were injured in violent clashes that erupted at the Assam-Tripura border on Saturday.
According to information received, unidentified miscreants attacked personnel of the Assam Police including several people at the check post in Kathaltali after a conflict erupted over illegal smuggling through the state border.
Allegations have been leveled that mafias illegally transported teak wood through the check post destroying the barricades at the border on Friday night. Allegations have also been leveled against the Tripura Police for conducting illegal teak wood trade across the borders.
The locals of Kathaltali have also alleged that during the night hours, wood, supari, and various other illegal items are smuggled from Assam through the check post to Tripura.
Reports have also cropped up against a timber smuggler named Badrul Haque of allegedly physically attacking an advocate named Kamran Pasa. On the basis of a complaint filed by the advocate, the Assam Police had gone to nab the Badrul Haque from Jherjheri village in Karimganj. However, the police personnel were attacked by locals of the village, sources added.