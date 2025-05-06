“Clear Plot To Assassinate Me Politically,” Alleges LoP Saikia Ahead of Panchayat Polls

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Sibasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi and alleged a larger political conspiracy to weaken him ahead of the final phase of the panchayat elections scheduled for Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia called upon the Election Commission to take adequate steps to prevent any rigging or the necessity of re-polling in the final phase, especially in several minority-dominated and char-chapori areas that are scheduled to vote.

Raising serious concerns over Akhil Gogoi’s recent campaigns against him, Saikia said, “I don’t know why Akhil Gogoi is running such propaganda against me. This is not the first time a political conspiracy has been plotted against me.”

Referring to the recent delimitation process, he alleged that a significant portion of his constituency was deliberately carved out and merged with Sivasagar as part of an attempt to “politically eliminate” him. “There is a clear plot to assassinate me politically,” he added.

Saikia further alleged that during an Assembly session, Akhil Gogoi tried to hand him a transcript and made several defamatory remarks against him. “I am placing these incidents before the people now,” he said.

Clarifying his political stance, Saikia stated, “I like Congress, and I am a Congressi by birth,” while accusing certain forces of plotting to politically undermine him.

He also raised doubts about the source of funds used in Akhil Gogoi’s election campaigns. “Where is all this money coming from? How is he organising such large gatherings and distributing money to candidates?” Saikia questioned.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of development in the Nazira constituency, he said that his demands to the government have gone unaddressed. “The government rewards those who praise it and punishes those who criticise it,” he alleged.

On issues concerning minorities, Saikia questioned whether Gogoi had ever raised his voice for minority communities, either inside or outside the Assembly.

Reminding the media of Gogoi’s past political stance, Saikia said, “In 2014, Akhil Gogoi had appealed to people to vote for the BJP and had praised the party.”

Saikia took a dig at Akhil Gogoi, saying, “The way he’s making claims about my political career, it sounds as if I had signed an MoU in his presence. If he can produce any such evidence, I will quit public life.”

