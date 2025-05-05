“Debabrata Saikia Working for BJP, Set to Join in January”: Akhil Gogoi at Barpeta Rally

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi held a massive election rally at Barbala in the Paka Betbari constituency of Barpeta district, drawing thousands of attendees, particularly from the minority community.

Addressing the gathering and speaking to the media, Gogoi on Monday launched scathing attacks on both the Congress and BJP, accusing them of collusion and betrayal.

Gogoi alleged that Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia is acting as the BJP’s “A-Team,” claiming, “Saikia doesn’t allow Congress MLAs to speak against the government in the Assembly.” He further criticised Saikia’s inaction during the defection of 26 Congress candidates, including 7 sitting MLAs, to the BJP. Gogoi also claimed that Saikia would formally join the BJP in January 2026.

The Raijor Dal leader accused the Congress of deliberately fielding candidates in five seats in Sivasagar, despite its weak presence, with the aim of splitting opposition votes and indirectly benefiting the BJP.

Akhil Gogoi also took a swipe at Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, saying, “For today’s Congress, BJP is no longer the main enemy. They now see Raijor Dal as their biggest threat.” He claimed that the minority community in Lower Assam has started distancing itself from Congress, realizing that it can no longer protect their interests from the BJP. “Only Raijor Dal can safeguard them,” Gogoi asserted confidently.

Predicting a political shift in Lower Assam, he expressed confidence that Raijor Dal will form the government in 2026. He also criticised Upper Assam Congress leaders for acting like “landlords” while treating common people as “tenants,” a mindset he said the public has now rejected.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan, Akhil Gogoi remarked, “Any ordinary citizen can travel to Pakistan. Even Prime Minister Modi went there and had Biryani. Why can’t Gaurav Gogoi?” However, he added that if Gogoi travelled secretly, concealing his visa and passport, then legal action must be taken. “If the Chief Minister believes he went in secret, he must arrest him and present the documents in court,” he demanded.

Drawing a controversial analogy, he said, “If the government can prove Gaurav Gogoi entered Pakistan like Bangladeshis enter Assam silently, then he must be the second biggest fraudster in the world.”

On AIUDF, Gogoi alleged that Bhupen Borah is using the party’s name to divert votes to the BJP, even speculating that Borah himself might be preparing to join the BJP.

