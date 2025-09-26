Lurinjyoti Demands CBI Probe Into Zubeen's Death, Links CM to Shyamkanu Mahanta

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has urged for justice over the death of singer Zubeen Garg, emphasising that a proper investigation is essential to satisfy public demand.
Speaking at a press conference, he stated that a probe by the CID alone would not suffice, and only the CBI can ensure a fair and impartial investigation into this case.
Responding to the claims that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has no connection with Shyamkanu Mahanta, Gogoi presented several photographs suggesting close ties between them.
He further highlighted that one of the four accused has reportedly gone live on social media, intensifying public scrutiny.
The AJP has alleged that key individuals, including members of the Chief Minister’s family, maintain close relations with Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is now the primary accused in the case.
Gogoi questioned why government funds were allegedly transferred to Shyamkanu over the past five years, while the Chief Minister previously held the finance portfolio.
He also raised questions over delays in the investigation, stating that the senior relatives of Shyamkanu Mahanta may have contributed to the slow progress.
“Justice must be served, and no attempts should be made to obstruct those seeking it,” he further stated.
Gogoi criticised the authorities for failing to take statements from several people who had travelled to Singapore with him that night, and why the government still hasn't revoked the visa and passport of Shyamkanu Mahanta.
He further questioned the circumstances of the Assamese community in Singapore.
Gogoi also claimed that the North East Festival Fashion Show was allegedly organised by Golden Thread, a company owned by the Chief Minister’s wife.
He also questioned why Sanjive Narain had taken so long to provide clarifications and why a complaint was not filed with the police in Singapore.
He concluded by stating that the ethical lapses currently coming to light under Shyamkanu Mahanta’s actions must be addressed, and in future, if the government forms under AJP, they won't spare any unethical person or action.
