CLP Leader Debabrata Saikia Leaves CID Office after Over 3 Hours Grilling

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia left the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati after he was grilled for nearly three hours on Wednesday.
The Assam CID had summoned Saikia for questioning in connection with a clash during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the month of January 2024.
While leaving from the CID office, Debabrata Saikia said, “Several programs including BJP’s cleanliness drive were organized on that day. We do not know the exact persons or groups who instigated the clash. We have been called here and harassed. We had peacefully conducted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.”
It may be mentioned that APCC Chief Bhupen Borah and Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar accompanied Saikia to the CID office.
On the other hand, while speaking to media persons, Bhupen Borah said that he will not appear before the CID Police Station on March 7 as he has to complete some important work.
It may be mentioned that, the APCC Chief has been asked to appear at the CID Police Station in Ulubari on March 7 (Thursday) for questioning regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg.