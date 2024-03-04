CLP Leader Slams Assam Govt Over Controversial Appointment of Forest Official

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia on Monday vehemently criticized the state government over top forest official M.K.Yadava’s (Rtd.) appointment as the Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for a period of one year after his superannuation.
In a memorandum to the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, the senior Congress leader listed out 10 major allegations against Mr. Yadava during his service tenure in various capacities.
Drawing the Governor’s attention to a news report that was published in an Assamese daily dated March 2, 2024, regarding the appointment, the CLP leader said the decision to appoint MK Yadava as Special Chief Secretary is a violation of Rule.8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and the DoPT’s instructions on re-employing retired AIS and Central Services officers to Senior Duty Posts, on merits alone this decision is questionable.
Saikia also alleged that there are numerous allegations against MK Yadava for misusing and abusing his power and using his position to support dubious activities during his service innings.
“It is felt that his appointment has sent a malefic signal to the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Forest Service Cadre in Assam, and is being resented by one and all, including the PCCF, Wildlife,” Saikia said in the memorandum.
Saikia alleged that MK Yadava was the prime accused in the case of the unauthorized diversion of 44 hectares of Reserve Forest land to set up the Assam Police’s Commando Battalion in Hailakandi in violation of the Forest(Conservation) Act, 1980. “When the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo-moto cognizance against the illegal diversion, MK Yadava followed it up by filing a false affidavit before the NGT which said that the land in question shall be utilized solely for erecting tents for the commandos, whereas the Google Earth Imagery showed substantial concrete structures. In fact, MK Yadava was involved in multiple illegal diversions of Reserve Forest lands,” the CLP leader said.
During Yadava’s tenure as the Director, Kaziranga National Park, a record number of 44 rhinos were poached within a span of 25 months, Saikia mentioned.
“As PCCF, Wildlife and PCCF & HoFF, MK Yadava was totally apathetic in ensuring that the animal sensors installed at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve as per NGT’s orders. They were made functional only during the VVIP visits, defeating their very purpose. The sensor Cameras placed at Kanchanjuri Corridor (Maloni) were removed long time ago. The absence of speed checks resulted in increased number of road accidents involving the wildlife of Kaziranga,” added Saikia.
Saikia went on to state that during Yadava’s tenure, on September 23, 2021 (“World Rhino Day”) about 2,500 rhino horns, said to be the world’s largest stockpile, were destroyed ostentatiously to bust a myth that the horns had a miraculous medicinal value. “But doubts were expressed by a several people that it was mostly fake horns that were burnt during the process,” Saikia said.
Saikia also accused Yadava over a huge misappropriation of funds from the Kaziranga Tiger Conservation Foundation and Corpus on the pretext of His Excellency, President of India’s visit to Kaziranga came to light during his tenure.
“His involvement in the rigging the Rhino Population Estimation 2022 figures was alleged, causing significant embarrassment to the Central and State Governments internationally. Numbers which were not supported by documentary evidence were announced,” said Saikia.
MK Yadava also served as the Managing Director of the Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AEDCL-AMTRON) for a long period. In fact, there was resistance from him whenever he was transferred out of AMTRON for reasons best known to him, Saikia highlighted, adding, “During 2009, while MK Yadava was serving AEDCL-AMTRON as its Managing Director, AMTRON was given the responsibility of supplying EVMs for General Elections. The opposition parties, mainly Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) & Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF), had raised concerns over tampering of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with MK Yadava’s involvement. Interestingly, the present Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the Health Minister at that time, was also the Chairman of AMTRON. During the same period, financial irregularities amounting to Crores of Rupees came to light in what is known as the “Thin Client Scam” in Assam Secretariat. In the name of installing LAN, Servers and Thin Clients in Assam Secretariat, huge amounts were allegedly misappropriated. It is learned that at least two Chief Secretaries had put it in writing regarding MK Yadava’s direct involvement, and one of them suggested that Yadava should be dismissed from service.”
During the incumbency of MK Yadava as M.D., AEDCL-AMTRON, the PSU was vested with the responsibility of conducting exams for Government recruitment. However, on account of allegations regarding large scale irregularities, and protests by the unemployed youths in the state, the Government of Assam had to eventually handover the responsibility to the Dibrugarh University, Saikia added further.