CLP Leader Slams Assam Govt Over Controversial Appointment of Forest Official

MK Yadava also served as the Managing Director of the Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AEDCL-AMTRON) for a long period. In fact, there was resistance from him whenever he was transferred out of AMTRON for reasons best known to him, Saikia highlighted, adding, “During 2009, while MK Yadava was serving AEDCL-AMTRON as its Managing Director, AMTRON was given the responsibility of supplying EVMs for General Elections. The opposition parties, mainly Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) & Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF), had raised concerns over tampering of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with MK Yadava’s involvement. Interestingly, the present Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the Health Minister at that time, was also the Chairman of AMTRON. During the same period, financial irregularities amounting to Crores of Rupees came to light in what is known as the “Thin Client Scam” in Assam Secretariat. In the name of installing LAN, Servers and Thin Clients in Assam Secretariat, huge amounts were allegedly misappropriated. It is learned that at least two Chief Secretaries had put it in writing regarding MK Yadava’s direct involvement, and one of them suggested that Yadava should be dismissed from service.”