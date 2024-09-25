CM Sarma To Hold Talks With AASU on Assam Accord Recommendations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold discussions with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on implementing the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report on the Assam Accord.
The discussions will be held on September 26 (Thursday) at the Chief Minister's office at around 3 pm. AASU president, general secretary and chief advisors have been invited for the discussions.
This comes after the Chief Minister stated that AASU would be kept in the loop and weekly discussions over the next three to four months will be held with the student organization regarding the matter.
Having already announced that Assam will be implementing 57 of the 67 recommendations of Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report on the Assam Accord, Sarma had earlier briefed the media about how the government planned to proceed in this regard.
"52 recommendations fall within the purview of the state government. Five to six recommendations are on the concurrent list and the remaining will require constitutional amendment. The main suggestions were on the lines of land and language, while some were regarding cultural preservation," he said.
While stating that the suggestions regarding the Barak Valley will not require any consultation before implementing, Sarma said, "We will have to discuss regarding the implementation of some of the recommendations. For the next three to four months, we will have weekly discussions with AASU every month."
The Assam Chief Minister said the government plans to take 52 suggestions to implementation stage before Bohag Bihu. "The first recommendation is beyond our purview. We will have to discuss this with the people of Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and BTR. Assam government will work with the Centre to implement 15 of the recommendations. The state government will proceed to implement those recommendations that are within our ambit," he said.
Speaking further, Sarma said, "In the case of language, the final decision will only be after consultations with Barak Valley and the sixth schedule areas. In the remaining areas, we will implement it."