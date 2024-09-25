CM Sarma To Hold Talks With AASU on Assam Accord Recommendations

The Assam Chief Minister said the government plans to take 52 suggestions to implementation stage before Bohag Bihu. "The first recommendation is beyond our purview. We will have to discuss this with the people of Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and BTR. Assam government will work with the Centre to implement 15 of the recommendations. The state government will proceed to implement those recommendations that are within our ambit," he said.