CM Sarma Distributes ₹10,000 Cheques to 15,301 Women in Udharbond

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday strengthened the state’s drive towards women-led entrepreneurship by distributing seed capital cheques of ₹10,000 each to 15,301 women beneficiaries under the Udharbond Legislative Assembly Constituency in Cachar district. The financial support was provided under the flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, aimed at making women financially self-reliant and encouraging them to step into entrepreneurial ventures. Of the total beneficiaries, 13,491 were from rural areas while 1,810 belonged to urban localities.

Addressing the gathering at the playground of Durganagar Nayaram Higher Secondary School in Udharbond, the Chief Minister said the scheme is designed to transform the economic future of nearly 40 lakh Self-Help Group (SHG) members across Assam. He described the ₹10,000 cheque not as an end, but as the beginning of a larger journey towards economic independence. According to him, the government’s ultimate goal is to convert eligible women into “Lakhpati Baideus” who earn more than ₹1 lakh annually through sustainable business activities.

The Udharbond distribution was part of a massive three-day outreach across Barak Valley. During his visit, CM Sarma had earlier distributed seed capital cheques to 17,774 women in Hailakandi and 20,045 women in Dholai. In just three days, more than 53,000 women across the Barak region have received financial assistance, marking one of the largest direct empowerment drives undertaken in the area.

Sarma explained that if the initial amount of ₹10,000 is deposited into the SHG account, it can help build a collective corpus of ₹1 lakh. This fund can then be used to start group enterprises, make individual investments or expand existing family businesses. After six months, the government will assess how the money has been utilised. Based on proper usage, beneficiaries will receive the second and third instalments of ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 respectively. He also informed that women entrepreneurs would be able to avail additional support through bank loans in the future.

Highlighting the government’s broader commitment to women’s welfare, the Chief Minister referred to schemes such as Orunodoi and Nijut Moina, along with the state’s efforts to prevent child marriage and curb polygamy. He said nearly 27,000 women in Udharbond are already benefiting under the Orunodoi scheme and another 4,000 eligible women will be added soon. He further announced that ration card holders will receive essential commodities like dal, salt and sugar at a reduced rate of ₹100 per kg from January 1.

During the event, the Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s historic step of granting land rights to tea garden workers living in labour lines. Speaking on development initiatives in Udharbond, he assured that the much-awaited bridge at Dudhpatil, connecting Malugram with Silchar town, will be completed within the next two years, significantly improving connectivity in the region. He added that several more development projects are in the pipeline.

The programme was attended by Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnaendu Paul, MPs Parimal Suklabaidya and Kanad Purkayastha, along with several MLAs, senior officials, and representatives from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Thousands of women beneficiaries also gathered at the venue, signalling a new chapter of hope and opportunity for women entrepreneurs in Assam.