‘CM Dislikes Dhubri But Loves Its Syndicate Money’: Rakibul Hussain

Senior Congress leader and Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain on Tuesday strongly countered Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks alleging that the Congress collects crores of rupees in the name of distributing election tickets.

Reacting sharply, Hussain said such “wrongdoings” could only be carried out by Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that people capable of such acts were rare. Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister, the Congress MP alleged that while Sarma may dislike the people of Dhubri, he has no hesitation in accepting money from syndicates operating in the district.

Hussain further claimed that the Chief Minister is growing increasingly anxious ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, particularly due to his weakening influence in Upper Assam. “Fearing political isolation before the 2026 elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma has now taken shelter under Badruddin Ajmal,” Hussain alleged.

In a scathing remark, the Dhubri MP said the Chief Minister was “pleading” with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to return to Assam politics to help him cross the electoral hurdle in 2026.

Making comments on opposition unity, Rokybul Hussain asserted that a pre-poll alliance among opposition parties is inevitable ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

He stated that the Congress would contest in 100 Assembly constituencies, while the remaining 26 seats would be left for other opposition parties as part of a broader alliance arrangement.

Hussain made these remarks while addressing a public meeting organised on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Chenga KholabandhaLower Primary School under the Dhubri parliamentary constituency.

