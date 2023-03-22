Assam

Assam CM Distributes Terminal Benefits to Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

CM Sarma said the ruling party BJP has given relief to Anganwadi workers and helpers.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed terminal benefits to Anganwadi workers and helpers at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

While speaking at the ceremony, CM Sarma said the ruling party BJP has given relief to Anganwadi workers and helpers.

He said, “The retired Anganwadi workers and helpers will receive terminal benefits under ‘Atal Pension Yojana’. The workers and helpers can still visit and be physically and mentally involved with the centres.”

CM Sarma said, “Efforts are being made to modernize the building of the Anganwadi centre as the former buildings were in a dilapidated condition.”

“The establishment of 4,000 new Anganwadi centre are underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister offered gratitude to Directorate of Social Welfare (Women and Child Development Sector) for their role in preventing child marriage.

He said several government schemes have been for the welfare of children and mothers.

