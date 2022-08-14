Good Samaritans Can Adopt Anganwadi Centres And Offer Aid: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday said that people can now adopt Anganwadi centres and provide for the inmates there, as he inaugurated a centre at Palashbari.

CM Sarma was present at Palashbari near Mirza in the outskirts of Guwahati where he inaugurated Model Anganwadi Centre at Kaitasidhi (A) under Chayani Barduar ICDS Project.

Accompanied by Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, MP Queen Oja, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuriya, among others, he virtually inaugurated another 1000 centres across the state from there.

Speaking on the occassion, CM Sarma said, “In the upcoming days 2000 more anganwadi centres will be inaugurated and by 2026 we aim to inaugurate 15,000 anganwadi centres across Assam.”