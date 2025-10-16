“CM Sarma Must Clarify Exact Circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s Death,” says CPI(M)

On the banks of Dighalipukhuri, the Assam State Committee of CPI(M) organised a tribute program for popular singer Zubeen Garg, demanding justice for his untimely death under the banner #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

During the program, CPI(M) leaders offered floral tributes to Zubeen Garg’s portrait as a mark of respect. The party expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation being conducted by CID and SIT, raising doubts about the credibility of their findings.

CPI(M) leaders highlighted inconsistencies in statements made by SIT officials, saying that while different remarks are being issued daily, the truth behind the singer’s death has not been revealed. Party leader Hemen Das stated, “The Chief Minister has alleged it was a murder, implying he knows who committed it. The CM must clarify the exact circumstances of what happened.”

The party also strongly condemned the unrest that occurred in Baksa, criticising the police administration for failing to maintain law and order. They alleged that the situation could have been avoided if the ASP had acted promptly, including using preventive measures like lathi charge, and questioned why authorities had disclosed in advance that the accused would be brought to Mushalpur. CPI(M) stated that the government has failed to ensure justice and conduct a proper investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

The event was attended by senior CPI(M) leaders, including Hemen Das, Uddhav Barman, MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, and State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, along with several party workers.

