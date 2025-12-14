CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams West Bengal Govt Over Crowd Chaos in Kolkata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched sharp criticism against the West Bengal government following the chaotic situation at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The CM accused the state administration of a complete breakdown of law and order and suggested that the incident reflected the government’s inability to manage VIP-centric cultural events effectively.

Comparing the incident with large public gatherings in other states, CM Sarma highlighted Assam’s own successful handling of massive crowds. He pointed out that during Zubeen Garg’s passing, tens of thousands of people thronged the city streets peacefully, without any untoward incident. Similarly, the recently held Post Malone concert in Assam was efficiently managed under the capable leadership of the state administration, ensuring crowd control even when international stars were in attendance.

CM Sarma also praised Lionel Messi as an exemplary figure for the world and suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should reflect on these comparisons, subtly criticising her administration for the lapses in Kolkata.

