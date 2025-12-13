Chaos Erupts at Lionel Messi’s Kolkata G.O.A.T. Tour Stop; Organiser Arrested

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated Kolkata leg of the G.O.A.T. Tour on Saturday descended into chaos, leaving fans disappointed and authorities scrambling to restore order.

The 2022 World Cup winner arrived at Yuva Bharati Krirangan at 11:15 a.m., but his visit lasted only around 20 minutes.

Messi was scheduled to take a full lap of the stadium, but the plan was abandoned as fans, frustrated at having little to no glimpse of the star, began throwing bottles and attempting to breach stadium gates. The star was quickly escorted away to ensure his safety.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, confirmed that the main event organiser, Satadru Dutta, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Fans, many of whom paid hefty amounts for tickets, expressed disappointment as VIPs and ministers overshadowed the event, and some attendees managed to invade the ground.

Following the Kolkata event, Messi left for Hyderabad to participate in an exhibition match featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He is scheduled to be in Mumbai on Sunday and Delhi on Monday.