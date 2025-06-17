CM Himanta Confirms IndiGo’s New Flight Services in Assam

In a significant boost to air connectivity in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a series of new flight routes in collaboration with IndiGo Airlines, including the much-anticipated launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, starting from September 20, 2025.

Advertisment

The announcement came following a meeting between the Chief Minister and IndiGo’s top management in New Delhi, where they discussed plans to enhance regional and national connectivity for Assam.

Taking to social media to share the development, Sarma posted:

Good news for Assam's Air Travellers! Post my discussion with the Indigo management, the airline will start new routes to connect Assam's cities with major hubs of the country. The long standing demand of a Jorhat-Delhi route will also be fulfilled from 20th September.

Good news for Assam's Air Travellers!



Post my discussion with the Indigo management, the airline will start new routes to connect Assam's cities with major hubs of the country. The long standing demand of a Jorhat-Delhi route will also be fulfilled from 20th September.… https://t.co/yjnz3RdEdl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2025

Expansion of Intra-State and Inter-State Routes

Apart from the Delhi–Jorhat service, IndiGo will also introduce additional early morning daily flights on two key intra-state routes: Guwahati–Silchar and Guwahati–Dibrugarh, starting from the same date. These services are expected to greatly benefit daily commuters, students, and professionals travelling within the state, particularly those from Barak and Upper Assam.

Additionally, a direct flight between Guwahati and Navi Mumbai is slated to begin under the Winter 2025–26 schedule, creating a crucial link between Assam and Maharashtra's booming financial hub.

In another strategic update, the existing Delhi–Dibrugarh flight will soon include a stopover at Guwahati, enhancing connectivity between Assam’s key cities and reducing layover times for passengers heading to Upper Assam.

Focus on Lilabari and Northeast Accessibility

The Chief Minister also revealed that IndiGo is actively considering launching services from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, a move that could significantly improve air access to eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. If operationalised, this will mark a major leap forward in making remote parts of the state more accessible.

Government-Private Partnership in Focus

These new routes have been made possible through active coordination between the Assam government, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and IndiGo. The development is in line with the government’s larger vision to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism, and enable faster, more reliable transportation across the state and beyond.

Bookings Now Open

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, confirmed that bookings for the new flights are now open on its website and mobile platforms. The airline encouraged travellers to take advantage of the new routes for a seamless travel experience across the region.

A Major Milestone for Assam’s Aviation Sector

The introduction of a non-stop Delhi–Jorhat flight addresses a longstanding demand from residents, students, and defence personnel in Upper Assam. The improved flight schedules for Guwahati–Silchar and Guwahati–Dibrugarh routes are also expected to ease travel difficulties faced by daily fliers and medical patients seeking advanced treatment in Guwahati.

With these latest additions, Assam is poised to become a more connected and accessible state, further integrating the Northeast with the rest of India.

Also Read: IndiGo to Launch Direct Delhi–Jorhat Flight from Sept 2025