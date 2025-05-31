IndiGo to Launch Direct Delhi–Jorhat Flight from Sept 2025

Assam is gearing up for a major improvement in air connectivity, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing a series of new flight routes in collaboration with IndiGo Airlines. One of the most anticipated additions is a direct, non-stop flight between New Delhi and Jorhat, set to begin in mid-September 2025.

Advertisment

The announcement came after a meeting with IndiGo’s leadership in New Delhi. Sharing the news on his official handle on X, the Chief Minister posted: “It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of IndiGo in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam. Delighted to share that IndiGo will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025.”

The discussion also focused on broader plans to improve both inter-state and intra-state routes. As part of the expansion, a much-requested early morning flight from Guwahati to Silchar will be introduced, benefiting commuters in the Barak Valley. Guwahati will also be connected directly to Navi Mumbai in the Winter 2025–26 flight schedule.

Further, the existing Delhi–Dibrugarh flight will be revamped to include a Guwahati stopover, making travel between Assam’s key cities more convenient. IndiGo is also considering launching flights from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, a move that could open new doors for air access in Upper Assam.

Also Read: Flight Delays and Turbulence: IndiGo Cites Extreme Weather in Multiple Cities